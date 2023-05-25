Lewis Hamilton nears new Mercedes deal amid Ferrari rumors

Lewis Hamilton dismissed Ferrari rumours and said he is "almost there" on a new deal to stay with Mercedes.

The seven-time Formula One champion clarified his contract situation with Speedcafe.com on Thursday.

"Naturally in contract negotiations there is always going to be speculation, and ultimately, unless you hear from me, that's what it is," Hamilton said. "My team has been working hard behind the scenes with (Mercedes CEO) Toto (Wolff). We're almost at the end of getting a contract ready. We're almost there."

The 38-year-old British driver, whose contract expires at the end of this year, said an announcement could happen "hopefully in the coming weeks."

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail claimed Ferrari was putting together a $50 million per year offer to lure Hamilton away from Mercedes.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur denied that report.

"You know at this stage of the season you will have each week a different story (about driver changes) and we are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton," Vasseur said, per ESPN. "We didn't do it."

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are under contract until the end of 2024.

The F1 season continues this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton is currently fourth in the driver standings behind Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.