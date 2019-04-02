

CTVNews.ca's Nicole Bogart, with files from CTV Calgary's Terry Vogt





Lethbridge city council has unanimously approved a resolution to rename a local arena in honour of Logan Boulet, the Humboldt Broncos player who inspired a massive increase in organ donor registrations.

Councillors voted Monday to change the name of Adams Park Ice Centre to Logan Boulet Arena. The decision comes nearly a year after the tragic crash of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos teambus, which killed 16 team members including players, coaches and support staff.

Boulet, who began playing hockey at the Adams Park arena, was killed in the crash but his organs have been credited with saving six lives. His story ignited a surge in organ donor registrations now known as the “Logan Boulet effect,” with more than 100,000 people signing up in the weeks following his death.

“What he’s done, posthumously, is unbelievable and I’m not sure will ever be surpassed,” Lethbridge city councillor Blaine Hyggen told CTV News.

“I mean no disrespect to anyone else who has been honoured by Lethbridge, but the impact Logan Boulet and the Logan Boulet effect and his folks has had on a nation, I just think it has to be recognized.”

Councillors also voted to proclaim April 7, 2019 as “Green Shirt Day,” to honour Boulet’s legacy and raise awareness of the importance of organ donation in Canada. The vote was made as a one-time exception to a decades-old rule that prohibits the mayor’s office from issuing proclamations.

Hyggen, who introduced the resolution, said it was important that Boulet’s hometown recognize his contributions.

A dedication ceremony is expected to take place in the fall. Council has also asked the Lethbridge Arts Committee to commission an art piece honouring Boulet that could be displayed at the arena.