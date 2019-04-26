

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Kawhi Leonard poured in a post-season career-best 45 points and the Toronto Raptors opened the Eastern Conference semifinal with a 108-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

On a night that all but Leonard and Pascal Siakam struggled on offence, Leonard shot 16-for-23 and hauled down a team-high 11 rebounds.

Leonard drew chants of "M-V-P!" both after a beautiful spin move around Jimmy Butler early in the night and when he surpassed his previous best playoff points -- set in 2017 versus Memphis -- with a pair of free throws down the stretch.

Siakam added 29 points, but no other Raptor scored in double figures. Kyle Lowry had nine points and eight assists, while Marc Gasol chipped in with eight points, and Danny Green had seven.

JJ Redick had 17 points to lead the Sixers, who had six players in double figures.

Game 2 is Monday in Toronto.