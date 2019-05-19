Leonard scores 36 points in Raptors' 118-112 double OT win over Bucks
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores past Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the second overtime period of Game 3 NBA Eastern Conference finals basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 9:18PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 19, 2019 10:35PM EDT
TORONTO - Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to lift the Raptors to a 118-112 thrilling double-overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, throwing Toronto a lifeline in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Raptors trail Milwaukee 2-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Tuesday's Game 4.
Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Marc Gasol bounced back from a horrible Game 2 to score 16 points and grab 12 rebounds, and Norman Powell scored 19 points off the bench.
Kyle Lowry, playing with a taped sprained left thumb, had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds before fouling out midway though the fourth quarter.
Danny Green, one of the team's top shooters in the regular season, had just three points on 1-for-9 shooting, but played a huge role on the defensive end.