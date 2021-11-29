Lee Elder, first Black player to compete in Masters, dies at 87

A golfer is silhouetted against the sky as he drives the ball in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in this October 2012 file photo. (AP Photo/The Daily News/Nathan Morgan) A golfer is silhouetted against the sky as he drives the ball in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in this October 2012 file photo. (AP Photo/The Daily News/Nathan Morgan)

MORE SPORTS NEWS