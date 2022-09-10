Leclerc pole at Italian GP, penalties boost Russell to 2nd

Pole position Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022. (Ciro De Luca/Via AP) Pole position Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022. (Ciro De Luca/Via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS