LeBron James' rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio
LeBron James' path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began.
LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.
A multimedia experience, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The museum is at House Three Thirty, a facility started by James' foundation to serve the community where he was raised.
"My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me," James said. "I've been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out."
Among the items on display will be the all-white suit James wore at the 2003 NBA Draft, his jersey from the McDonald's All-American game and an original backboard and rim from St. Vincent--St. Mary High School, where James first caught the attention of basketball fans as a teenager.
A four-time NBA champion, James, who turns 39 next month, is in his 21st season as a pro. Last year, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in league history.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada apologizes, introduces new measures amid growing accessibility concerns
In light of recent accessibility shortfalls, Air Canada has apologized and pledged to speed up its previously announced three-year accessibility plan. But some Canadians say they remain concerned about accessibility issues on flights.
Republican presidential hopeful wants to build a wall -- along the Canada-U.S. border
It was a well-worn Canadian punchline during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House: someone should build a wall along the Canada-U.S. border. Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to do exactly that.
RCMP investigating 'threat' against Air India as video circulates online
Canadian officials have confirmed they're investigating an alleged "threat" against Air India, as a video circulating online advises Sikh travellers to avoid the airline as of Nov. 19.
BREAKING NEWS Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Regular operations resuming at Pearson after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Operations at Canada's largest airport were disrupted for several hours Thursday morning after airline staff accidentally led arriving passengers through the wrong door.
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Politics
-
Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
-
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
-
Federal government will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by province
The federal and provincial governments will each invest $900 million over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirmed Thursday.
Health
-
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
-
Demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
-
Cleaning agent found in the bottled drink that sickened a man and triggered alarm in Croatia
Traces of a cleaning agent have been found in the fizzy drink that was served to a man in Croatia who was later hospitalized with a throat injury, triggering a nationwide alarm, police said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Jury awards US$1.2 million to Robert De Niro's former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
-
Swifties on edge as 'intense' Vancouver ticket sales begin
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.