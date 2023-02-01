LeBron James climbs to fourth place on NBA's career assists list

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. The Lakers won 129-123 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. The Lakers won 129-123 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MORE SPORTS NEWS