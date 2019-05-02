

The Canadian Press





Toronto Maple Leafs says centre Auston Matthews underwent a procedure on Thursday to "remove surgical hardware from a 2014 surgery."

The team said the procedure won't affect Matthews' off-season training.

The Maple Leafs did not give further details on why Matthews required surgery in 2014, but the centre suffered a broken femur in 2013 while playing with USA Hockey's under-17 team.

Matthews had 37 goals and 73 points in 68 games in 2018-19, his third NHL season. He added five goals and an assist in seven playoff games.

Matthews, From Scottsdale, Ariz., recently turned down an invitation to play for the United States at the upcoming world hockey championship.