Leafs sign forward Egor Korshkov to two-year contract; will join AHL Marlies
Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Mike Babcock speaks to reporters after a locker clean out at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:19AM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Egor Korshkov to an entry-level contract, the club announced Wednesday.
Selected 31st overall in the 2016 NHL draft, the Russian forward's two-year deal runs through 2020-21.
Korshkov has also agreed to a professional tryout with the Toronto Marlies and will join their roster for the rest of the American Hockey League playoffs.
The 22-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, recording five points (three goals, two assists) in 19 regular-season games before adding three assists in nine playoff outings.
Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said following his team's seven-game defeat to the Boston Bruins in the opening round of the NHL playoffs that Toronto had "a couple of guys coming that will help us up front, for sure, and make us bigger up front."
It's unclear if he was referencing Korshkov, but the Novosibirsk native is listed at six foot four and 187 pounds on the KHL's website.