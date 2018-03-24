

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Nazem Kadri scored with 7:26 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night to stretch their club-record home winning streak to 13 games.

Kadri took a terrific backhand saucer pass from Patrick Marleau over the stick of sprawling Red Wings defenceman Luke Witkowski on an 2-on-1 rush before burying his 29th goal of the season to snap a 3-3 tie.

The Leafs, who split a tough two-game road trip earlier this week against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators, also tied a franchise high by picking up their 45th win.

Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Brown and William Nylander had the other goals for Toronto (45-23-7), which got 38 saves from Frederik Andersen.

Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frans Nielsen replied for Detroit (27-37-11).

Jimmy Howard made 25 stops for the Red Wings, who are set to miss the playoffs for the second straight spring after making the post-season 25 years in a row.

The Red Wings went ahead 3-2 at 4:58 of the third period when Nielsen snapped his 15th shortside over Andersen's shoulder and off the camera inside the Toronto net from a tight angle. The play was initially waved off for a goalie interference charge against Detroit's Justin Abdelkader, but was overturned after a coach's challenge.

Nylander came back and tied it 2:29 later when he stole the puck from Nick Jensen along the boards in the offensive zone and played a slick give-and-go with Auston Matthews for his 16th.

After Kadri put Toronto ahead, Andersen had a nervy moment with 3:36 to go when Gustav Nyquist's shot from outside the blue line went off his glove and landed in the crease before he covered up.

Down 1-0 after the first, the Red Wings got back even at 4:32 of the second when the speedy Larkin took a stretch pass from Anthony Mantha, who had knocked down a Roman Polak point shot and raced in alone before beating Andersen between his arm and his body for his 12th.

Detroit nearly went up 2-1 moments later when Martin Frk was awarded a penalty shot after getting slashed by Toronto's Ron Hainsey on another breakaway, but Andersen closed the pads on the ensuing chance.

Howard then robbed Andreas Johnsson with a desperation glove save off the rush before the Red Wings went in front when Bertuzzi tipped home his third at 9:37.

Nielsen nearly made it 3-1 a couple minutes later, but Andersen was there to make the stop from in tight.

Despite being outshot 17-4 in the period to that point, the Leafs equalized at 14:19 when Brown scored his 14th, and first in 15 games, on a tip off the post and in past Howard.

Detroit survived a 36-second 5-on-3 Toronto power play midway through the first, but the Leafs eventually took the lead with 5:30 remaining in the period. Tyler Bozak was fastest to fish a loose puck out a of a sea of legs in front before firing a no-look pass to Kapanen, who buried his seventh, and third in the last seven games.

James van Riemsdyk picked up the other assist to give the big winger 11 points in his last six games (eight goals, three assists).

Matthews, who returned to the lineup Thursday and was playing at home for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury Feb. 22, had a great chance in the opening minutes that Howard turned aside.

Notes: Matthews missed 10 games before scoring in Toronto's 5-2 victory in Nashville on Thursday. ... The Leafs' last home loss was Jan. 22 against Colorado. ... Toronto hosts Buffalo on Monday, while Detroit is in Montreal.