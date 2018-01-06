

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs won by shootout for the second game in a row, surviving a close call in overtime to edge the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Saturday night.

Canucks rookie star Brock Boeser appeared to have won the game with a blistering shot 45 seconds into overtime but replays showed the puck went off one post and then another without entering the goal.

The Leafs then had a man-advantage with Boeser off for slashing but failed to convert.

Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto (25-16-2) in the shootout. Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver (16-19-6).

Goals by Boeser in the second period and Gagner in the third gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead.

Toronto finally beat Jacob Markstrom at 8:23 of the third when Matthews tipped in a fine pass from Zach Hyman for his 19th of the season. And Bozak tied it up at 12:37, knocking in his own rebound after a long stretch pass from Morgan Rielly sent him in alone.