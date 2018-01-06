Leafs down Canucks for second straight shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Tyler Bozak (42) attempts to jam the puck in the net as Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) tries to find the puck while defenceman Alexander Edler (23) and defenceman Erik Gudbranson (44) defend during second period NHL hockey action, in Toronto, on Saturday, January 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov)
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 10:31PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs won by shootout for the second game in a row, surviving a close call in overtime to edge the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Saturday night.
Canucks rookie star Brock Boeser appeared to have won the game with a blistering shot 45 seconds into overtime but replays showed the puck went off one post and then another without entering the goal.
The Leafs then had a man-advantage with Boeser off for slashing but failed to convert.
Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto (25-16-2) in the shootout. Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver (16-19-6).
Goals by Boeser in the second period and Gagner in the third gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead.
Toronto finally beat Jacob Markstrom at 8:23 of the third when Matthews tipped in a fine pass from Zach Hyman for his 19th of the season. And Bozak tied it up at 12:37, knocking in his own rebound after a long stretch pass from Morgan Rielly sent him in alone.