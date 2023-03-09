Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defence

Former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle, July 21, 2021. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, a Pierce County sheriff's official said Thursday, March 9, 2023. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting. Sheriff spokesman Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle, July 21, 2021. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, a Pierce County sheriff's official said Thursday, March 9, 2023. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting. Sheriff spokesman Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

