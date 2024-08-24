Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position for F1's Dutch Grand Prix

'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Max Verstappen can be beaten at his home Dutch Grand Prix, after all.
Lando Norris produced a blistering lap to qualify on pole position ahead of the three-time world champion on Saturday. Next he'll aim to end Verstappen's winning streak on home soil in Sunday's race, further cutting into the Dutch driver's lead at the top of the overall standings.
With gusts of wind off the North Sea creating unpredictable conditions for the drivers, Norris' final lap was far ahead of anyone else's pace, beating second-place Verstappen by .356 of a second. Norris said his McLaren felt "amazing" but that he expected Verstappen would "put up a good fight" in front of his home crowd.
Verstappen, who is heading into his 200th race on Sunday, had taken pole position and won all three of the races held at Zandvoort since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021.
"I think the whole qualifying we just lacked a bit of pace," Verstappen said, and suggested it would be hard to catch Norris on Sunday. "We'll give it a good go, but of course, when you are more than three-tenths behind in qualifying, I think we have to be realistic."
Norris has started on pole position three times before, but has yet to convert a pole into a win. To take a second career victory and cut into Verstappen's 78-point lead, Norris will have to change that.
"I've started toward the front a lot of times. I know my stats are not the best for that and, more often than not, I've gone backwards rather than holding positions," Norris said.
"But that's just what I've done so far and I've worked hard, I'm working hard, to try and change that. But it's not something that affects me. I'm not going to go out tomorrow to try and suddenly prove people wrong."
It was wet and windy for much of the race weekend -- including rain in two of the three practice sessions -- but it stayed dry for qualifying.
McLaren has brought new upgrades for its car and qualifying gave the latest indication it now has the edge on pace over the once all-conquering Red Bull.
Norris took the only win of his career so far in Miami in May -- from fifth on the grid -- and has finished second four times since then.
Norris' last pole position in Hungary turned into a controversial second-place finish when he was overtaken by teammate Oscar Piastri, regained the lead thanks to McLaren's pit stop strategy, then eventually gave first place back to Piastri in line with team orders -- but only after a tense discussion with McLaren over the radio.
Piastri could try to overtake Norris again after qualifying third-fastest in the second McLaren, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Verstappen's under-pressure Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari.
There were two big surprises in the second part of qualifying as Carlos Sainz Jr. initially qualified 11th for Ferrari and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who won the last race in Belgium after Russell was disqualified, had finished 12th for Mercedes.
Hamilton was then handed a three-place penalty for impeding Perez in qualifying, dropping him further back on what he had already called a "frustrating" day.
The stewards ruled Hamilton, who was on his way to the pits, had tried to move out of the way but "could have slowed down more" to make way for Perez, who was trying to set a competitive time.
Logan Sargeant didn't take part in qualifying after a heavy crash in practice Saturday morning which left his Williams on fire. Sargeant wasn't hurt and is set to start Sunday's race at the back.
Williams' day went from bad to worse when Sargeant's teammate Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying because the floor of his car was "found to lie outside the regulatory volume." Albon had qualified eighth, so everyone behind him moves up a place. That means Sainz is set to start 10th and Hamilton 14th.
Williams argued its own measurements of the floor had "different results," the FIA ruling said.
"We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon," Williams said.
Police made a second arrest on Saturday in their investigation of a deadly stabbing in the western German city of Solingen, a spokesperson said. The Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for the Saturday knife attack that killed three people and wounded eight others.
Sudden fame has weighed heavy on Chappell Roan, but her discomfort became untenable earlier this week. She shared two videos on TikTok in which she criticized invasive fans who have followed her around, 'stalked' her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite Roan's resistance.
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has pitched eight no-hit innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night.
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. He is the sixth player ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
One day before he was set to be deported to Kenya, Charles Mwangi was granted temporary residency.
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
RCMP in Westlock arrested a man suspected in a stabbing that prompted an Alberta Emergency Alert Friday night.
Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard. They included British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter.
Israeli airstrikes killed at least three dozen Palestinians in southern Gaza, health workers said Saturday, as officials including a Hamas delegation gathered for high-level ceasefire talks in neighbouring Egypt.
French authorities on Saturday opened a terrorism investigation after an arson attack on a synagogue in a southwestern Mediterranean town injured a police officer. Security forces were searching for a suspect.
A man accused of carjacking a beloved 80-year-old Seattle dog walker, running her over and later stabbing her dog to death has been charged with murder and animal cruelty
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a three-day cabinet retreat in Halifax on Sunday, where the themes are fairness and Canada-U.S. relations, but the feelings are all about deja vu.
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Attire, travel, food, liquor, flowers: There's no end to expenses when it comes to traditional weddings.
Archeologists in Virginia are uncovering one of colonial America's most lavish displays of opulence: An ornamental garden where a wealthy politician and enslaved gardeners grew exotic plants from around the world.
Lando Norris produced a blistering lap to qualify on pole position ahead of three-time world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
Dozens of endangered baby spiny softshell turtles are being released into a southern Quebec river today as part of a project to help save the species.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
A crash on a bridge in B.C.'s Shuswap region closed Highway 1 to traffic Saturday morning.
Starting on Sunday, some lanes will be closed overnight on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge between East Vancouver and the North Shore for five nights so crews can perform routine inspections.
Toronto police continue to look for a 33-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
"Road maintenance" may be two of the least popular words for Calgary drivers trying to make good time during the dog days of August.
Scientists with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirm two tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario towns on Wednesday, with one causing some minor damage.
The Ottawa Redblacks take the field at TD Place, fair season continues in eastern Ontario, it's the final weekend for Ottawa Greek Festival and see Come from Away and Cirque du Soleil. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.
Halifax Water advised Thursday that it would close portions of Chebucto Road and Armdale Rotary from Friday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has issued a statement strongly objecting to legal tactics that personally name health-care professionals in lawsuits.
The Midway/Germantown Covered Bridge may not be the longest covered bridge in New Brunswick, but its closure is a big deal to Hilyard and Sylvia Rossiter.
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
Every summer, outdoor enthusiasts flock to a set of cavelike tunnels just west of the Ontario-Manitoba boundary.
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in a Regina home on Friday night.
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
Two Saskatchewan men are facing over 100 charges in connection with a series of ATM and vehicle thefts that occurred in the province in 2023.
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
Ontario Provincial Police say a collision has closed Highway 17 between Espanola and Nairn Centre Saturday afternoon.
It may not exactly look the same, but the Home County Music and Art Festival (HCMAF) is back.
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
In celebration of culture and community, an annual powwow drew thousands to the Rama First Nation this weekend.
Investigators have released images of a suspect connected to an early morning robbery in Gravenhurst.
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a 49-year-old Wallaceburg man following an incident at a local business.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old suspect after what they call a “random daytime attack”.
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Boaters looking to pass through the recreational lock at the Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site will need to change their plans for the time being.
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
Sitting vacant since the creation of the Downtown Plaza, the buyer of Sault Ste. Marie’s former Mill Market has big plans for the site.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
