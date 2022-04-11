Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel looks on in the first half of a basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, April 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel looks on in the first half of a basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, April 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MORE SPORTS NEWS