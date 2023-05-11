Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, middle, reaches for the ball between Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (8) and forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, middle, reaches for the ball between Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (8) and forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS