Kylian Mbappe's representative says legal action 'will be taken' against Swedish media over rape allegations

Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
A representative for Kylian Mbappé has denounced reporting in the Swedish press about the French soccer star as “totally false and irresponsible.”
Several Swedish outlets – including Swedish public broadcaster SVT, who cite “documents obtained,” and CNN affiliate Expressen, who cite a police report – reported that Mbappé is “suspected on reasonable grounds of rape” after visiting a nightclub and staying at a hotel in Stockholm on October 10.
According to Swedish police, suspicion on reasonable grounds means “that there are specific circumstances that indicate, to some extent, that the person in question has committed the act.”
Swedish prosecutors announced Tuesday that a criminal report had been submitted to the police following media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm on Thursday.
The press release provided by the Swedish prosecutors did not identify any specific individuals, and prosecutors said that they could not provide any further details when contacted by CNN.
The 25-year-old Mbappé called the media reports “FAKE NEWS” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a similar story posted by French outlet RMC Sport. RMC Sport later deleted its original social media post.
“A new slanderous rumor is starting to set the web ablaze, originating from the Swedish media AFTONBLADET and EXPRESSEN,” Mbappé’s representative told CNN on Tuesday through a public relations firm.
“These accusations are totally false and irresponsible, and their spread is unacceptable. Kylian Mbappé will not tolerate under any circumstances that his integrity, reputation and honor be tarnished by unfounded insinuations.
“In order to put an end to this methodical destruction of his image, all necessary legal actions will be taken to re-establish the truth and pursue any person or media involved in the moral harassment and defamatory treatment that Kylian Mbappé repeatedly suffers.”
Mbappé’s lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard appeared on French TV’s TF1 Tuesday night to defend her client, calling the reports a “slanderous denunciation.”
She said he went to training on Tuesday and described Mbappé as being “absolutely calm” despite the accusations.
However, Canu-Bernard said, “He is completely flabbergasted from this type of media frenzy and he doesn’t understand what could be held against him from afar or up close.”
Then on Wednesday, Canu-Bernard said in an interview with French outlet BFMTV that the media reports have had “an impact” and have been “complicated” for Mbappé to live with.
“I wish him every success in scoring as many goals as possible in his next match,” she said. “At some point, if this media frenzy and these thinly-veiled accusations persist and light is not shed quickly, he will be heard by the investigators.”
According to AFP, Mbappé traveled to Stockholm last week and spent Thursday and Friday in the Swedish capital.
The Real Madrid forward did not play in France’s past two UEFA Nations League games – victories over Israel and Belgium. The forward’s next possible appearance on the pitch will be with Los Blancos as they take on Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the game against Celta de Vigo, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said that he is “not here to talk about speculation” around Mbappé.
“The player isn’t affected at all,” Ancelotti added. “The days of rest were planned for him and every player can choose what they want to do. I went to London two days and I didn’t ask permission from anyone. I don’t have a travel agency to organize trips for the players.”
CNN has reached out to Real Madrid for comment.
Russia on Friday returned to Ukraine the bodies of 501 soldiers, Ukrainian authorities said, in what appeared to be the biggest repatriation of war dead since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
An Alberta court has found a Langdon man who attacked and fatally injured his mother in 2023 was not criminally responsible in her death.
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
Christian nationalist leaders are telling followers that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is under the influence of a 'Jezebel spirit,' using a term with deeply racist and misogynistic roots that is setting off alarm bells for religious and political scholars.
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Already multitool smart devices, Apple Watches added another buzzworthy feature last month: an app to detect sleep apnea.
Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.
With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
South Korea's spy agency said Friday that North Korea has dispatched troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine, a development that could bring a third country into the war and intensify a standoff between North Korea and the West.
Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday gave quick initial approval to a bill outlawing 'propaganda' that discourages people from having children, the latest in a slew of restrictive laws as the Kremlin tightens control over the society amid the fighting in Ukraine.
The former captain of Fulham's women's team, Ronnie Gibbons, says she was sexually assaulted on two occasions by the late Mohamed Al Fayed when he owned the club.
A law enforcement investigation report on a deadly shooting at a small-town Iowa high school in January reveals new details of the shooting, including that the teenage shooter attempted to livestream his actions.
Nine monkeys who died in Hong Kong's oldest zoo in two days this week had been infected with an endemic disease, possibly after some digging work near their cages, officials said on Friday.
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other, Marie-Claude Bibeau, doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.
The representative plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against Canada are urging First Nations chiefs to accept a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform deal.
More details are expected today on a proposed deal that would see the three major companies pay out billions of dollars to provinces and territories as well as smokers and their loved ones.
Patients who are older, don’t speak English, and don’t have a high school education are more likely to experience harm during a hospital stay in Canada, according to new research.
One of the most widely spoken Indigenous languages in this country is now available through Google's translation service, the first time the tech giant has included a First Nations, Metis or Inuit language spoken in Canada on its platform.
Meta has launched a new campaign to protect teens and children from social media sextortion scams. It’s designed to help teenagers and their parents easily spot online scammers, who trick young people into sending intimate photos and use financial blackmail, threatening exposure.
Just weeks before the U.S. presidential election, TikTok approved advertisements that contained election disinformation even though it has a ban on political ads, according to a report published Thursday by the nonprofit Global Witness.
How One Direction became the internet's first boy band.
Mitzi Gaynor, the effervescent dancer and actor who starred as Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film of 'South Pacific' and appeared in other musicals with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, has died. She was 93.
Every Christmas growing up in Minnesota, Jimmy Darts' parents gave him US$200 in cash: US$100 for himself and US$100 for a stranger. Now, with over 12 million followers on TikTok and several million more on other platforms, philanthropy is his full-time job.
Credit card fees for small and medium-sized businesses are starting to dip lower as a deal reached between the federal government and the two major card companies is set to take effect.
Federal limits on the number of international students permitted to study in Canada could cost Ontario schools close to $1 billion in lost revenue, the Council of Ontario Universities (COU) says.
Netflix on Thursday reported that its subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer, a sign the huge gains from the video-streaming service’s crackdown on freeloading viewers is tapering off.
A British travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing his move to Winnipeg, Man. has gone viral, with Manitobans praising the transplant's kind words about his new Prairie home.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
The game against the San Jose Sharks is Hellebuyck Night – a night to recognize Connor Hellebuyck and his success last season winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is again investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system, this time after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
Emergency crews were called to the Port Mann Bridge for a multi-vehicle crash that snarled rush hour traffic Friday morning.
British Columbia's political party leaders have spent the 28-day provincial election campaign wooing voters with promises on critical issues including health care, housing, the cost of living and the environment.
Toronto Fire will be investigating the cause of a “stubborn” three-alarm fire that gutted a Beaches home early Friday morning.
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
New condo sales in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are continuing to drop off, falling 81 per cent in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by Urbanation.
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
Thanks to the perseverance of five Alberta women known as the Famous 5, a historic legal win took place on October 18, 1929, marking critical progress in gender equality in Canada.
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to speak with a driver who might have information related to a fatal crash involving a cyclist on Old Richmond Road late last month.
Laval police (SPL) arrested a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation into threatening calls that led to several preventive school lockdowns in recent days.
Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Fire crews from several communities were called to a fire on a rural property on Friday morning.
It'll be a classic autumn "transition weekend" in the Edmonton area. Warm air floods in on Saturday and then we're back to average Sunday and near zero FOR AN AFTERNOON HIGH on Monday.
The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.
An investigation is underway after a fatal car crash in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday.
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northern Ontario.
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations after two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
A new unit to the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been introduced that is meant address the unique and complex needs of the downtown area.
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on the University of Guelph campus.
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
Police in the Prince Albert area are on the lookout for four suspects following a string of armed auto thefts on Thursday.
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and one person has been arrested after a suspicious fire in Old East Village. Fire broke out Wednesday at 737 Dundas St. — the same building where police are already investigating an $800,000 arson from Sept. 5.
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation. Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.
One person has died following a collision with a train in Bracebridge Thursday evening.
Provincial police spent two hours on Wednesday targeting commercial trucks travelling through Bolton in violation of the town’s No Truck Route.
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
A second suspect is wanted in connection to a commercial break-and-enter investigation.
Windsor police are warning the public about an increase in break-ins and thefts from vehicles.
J.T. Miller scored 2:09 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks got their first win of the season, beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to navigate recent changes to the cap on international students, announced by the federal government in January.
More than 600 students on the Piikani Nation will soon have a new space to learn after the federal government announced funding Thursday morning.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
Surveillance cameras that are used to both deter crimes and help investigations will soon be installed throughout Sault Ste. Marie.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
