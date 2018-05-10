Kyle Seager's grand slam and solo homer lift Mariners over Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura is safe at third base beating the tag attempt by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson in fourth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Thursday May 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:22PM EDT
TORONTO - Kyle Seager hit a grand slam and added a solo homer as the Seattle Mariners routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 on Thursday night.
Toronto starter J.A. Happ (4-3) struggled, giving up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings of work. Jake Petricka pitched 1 2/3 inning, giving up a run on two hits, before Aaron Loup and Tim Mayza threw two scoreless innings apiece.
Russell Martin hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Blue Jays (20-18) and Yangervis Solarte's groundout in the eighth allowed a runner to score.
Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino both had home runs to back starting pitcher Mike Leake.
Leake (4-3) struck out six and allowed two runs over seven innings for Seattle (21-15). Marc Rzepczynski, Chasen Bradford, James Pazos and Edwin Diaz came out of the bullpen. Neither Rzepczynski or Bradford got an out and the former gave up a run.
Happ's troubles began in the first as he gave up a base hit to Jean Segura, a single to Robinson Cano and then walked Ryon Healy to load the bases. That set up Seager for a grand slam to deep centre-right field and a 4-0 Mariners lead.