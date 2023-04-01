Kvitova upends Rybakina for women's Miami Open title

Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, kisses her trophy after she beat Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, kisses her trophy after she beat Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

