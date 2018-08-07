

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko was eliminated from the Rogers Cup in the first round for the third straight year after a 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2 loss to Britain's Johanna Konta on Tuesday.

Ostapenko, the 11th seed in Montreal, committed 10 double faults in the match while struggling with her serve.

She connected on just 46 per cent of her first serves and won 57 per cent of her first service points.

Konta, a former world No. 4 fired eight aces while committing just three double faults.

In other early matches, Belgium's Alison Van Uytvank cruised past Russian qualifier Sofya Zhuk 6-1, 6-2 and Sorana Cirstea beat Monica Niculescu 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an all-Romanian matchup.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., Montreal's Francoise Abanda and Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., were in action later Tuesday.