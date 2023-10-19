Kohli's hundred propels India to victory over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup
Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI hundred to help India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets Thursday for its fourth straight win at the Cricket World Cup.
Kohli finished with 103 not out off 97 balls as India finished with 261-3 (41.3 overs) in reply to Bangladesh's sub-par 256-8 (50 overs). He had some help at the other end from Lokesh Rahul, who finished 34 not out.
Kohli is now one short of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI hundreds. Across formats it was his 78th international century but just his third in World Cups since 2011.
India stays second in the points table with eight points from four games, trailing New Zealand on net run-rate. The two teams will face each other in Dharamsala on Sunday.
Bangladesh stays seventh with just two points from one win in four games.
Earlier, opting to bat, Bangladesh got off to a great start on a batting friendly surface. Tanzid Hasan, who was on the verge of being left out from this game, scored a maiden ODI half-century instead.
Together with Litton Das, he put on 93 runs off 88 balls for the first wicket.
For India, there was another cause for concern as well. All-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled off in the ninth over with a twisted left ankle. He was trying to field off his bowling as Das struck a boundary.
Pandya was taken for scans at a local medical facility. Surprisingly, Kohli completed that ninth over, albeit bowling just those three deliveries.
Pandya did not bowl or field for the remainder of the game, and he was not padded up while India chased down Bangladesh's total.
"He pulled up a bit sore and there is nothing major to worry (about)," Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said. "We will see how he pulls up (tomorrow) and then plan on how to go forward."
Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur (1-59) stepped up, but he didn't provide the same control that Pandya often does. Hasan scored 50 off 41 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.
Instead, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav provided the breakthrough, trapping Hasan lbw in the 15th over. India etched out three more wickets for just 44 runs and reduced Bangladesh to 137-4 in 27.4 overs.
While Yadav provided control from one end, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja inflicted more damage. First he trapped stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw for eight runs. Then, he dismissed Das, who scored 66 off 82 balls with seven fours.
In between, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was surprisingly promoted but wicketkeeper Rahul took a diving catch to his left and sent him back for three runs.
Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim stabilized the innings with 38 off 46 balls. He put on 42 runs with Towhid Hridoy for the fifth wicket. Hridoy was caught off Thakur for 16 runs.
Rahim then put on 22 runs with Mahmudullah, before a stunning one-handed catch at point from Jadeja off Bumrah sent him back.
Mahmudullah guided the lower-order and top-scored with 46 off 36 balls. He hit three fours and three sixes. His most vital partnership was worth 32 off 26 balls with Nasum Ahmed (14).
He helped Bangladesh cross the 250-mark, even if it fell short of a par score on a great batting wicket.
In reply, the Indian openers sped off the block. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 88 off 76 balls.
The skipper led the charge initially, and he scored 48 off 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. The second of those sixes was a towering pull shot off Hasan Mahmud over the square leg fence in the 13th over, but he was caught next ball trying to replicate it.
Gill scored his maiden World Cup half-century off 52 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. He scored 53 runs in all and added 44 off 42 balls for the second wicket with Kohli.
He holed out at the deep midwicket fence against the run of play. Kohli though took over charge of the innings there onward and Bangladesh never got a sniff. He added 46 runs off 59 balls for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (19).
Iyer holed out to the deep. Kohli reached 50 off 48 balls, and then marched toward a landmark hundred.
Kohli and Rahul added an unbeaten 83 runs off 74 balls for the fourth wicket.
With a couple of extras thrown in, it seemed like Kohli could miss his chance. But he bided his time and slammed a full toss from Nasum Ahmed into the crowd, kicking off celebrations in Pune.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
New report shows luxury home sales are slowing down – here's what's on the market
Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.
Canadian given two months in jail over antisemitic statement projected on Anne Frank House
A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced a man to two months in jail for projecting a message by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam that suggested Frank's diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.
Donald Sutherland on Canada Post stamp honour: 'It's the biggest thing to me'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
Fresh fruit and vegetable producers warn proposed plastic reductions could spike grocery prices
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful
Will Smith joined Jada Pinkett Smith on stage as she promoted her new memoir in her Baltimore hometown Wednesday night, pledging lifelong support for her just a week after she revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016.
Politics
-
Invest in Caribbean, leaders urge, as Trudeau promises new temporary worker program
Caribbean leaders gathered in Ottawa for a two-day summit this week are urging the Canadian private sector to invest more in the region. Their pleas came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada is creating a new temporary worker program for the fisheries industry.
-
Auditor general calls for online application portal for refugees amid severe backlogs
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
-
Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in public service, RCMP: auditor general
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Donald Sutherland on Canada Post stamp honour: 'It's the biggest thing to me'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
-
Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful
Will Smith joined Jada Pinkett Smith on stage as she promoted her new memoir in her Baltimore hometown Wednesday night, pledging lifelong support for her just a week after she revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016.
-
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war
The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.