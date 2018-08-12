Koepka becomes 5th player to win PGA Championship, U.S. Open in same year
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 7:14PM EDT
ST. LOUIS -- Brooks Koepka has become the fifth player in history to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.
The 28-year-old American finished ahead of second-placed Tiger Woods after the closing round at the Bellerive Country Club in the last major of the year on Sunday.
Details to follow.