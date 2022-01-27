Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue placed at crash site on 2-year anniversary of their deaths

A statue in memory of former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

