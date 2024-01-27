Sports

    • Kingsbury continues strong World Cup season with bronze in moguls

    Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, competes in the men's World Cup freestyle moguls skiing competition, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Waterville Valley, N.H. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Robert F. Bukaty) Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, competes in the men's World Cup freestyle moguls skiing competition, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Waterville Valley, N.H. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Robert F. Bukaty)
    WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. -

    Star freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury added to his career World Cup medal haul with a bronze medal in moguls competition Friday.

    Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished with a score on 80.07 points.

    Japan's Ikuma Horishima was first with 85.84 points and Australia's Cooper Woods was second with 81.04.

    Toronto's Louis-David Chalifoux was fifth.

    Friday's result was a rebound for Kingsbury, who was an uncharastic 13th place in moguls last week in Val St-Come, Que.

    Kingsbury has nine medals (five gold, four bronze) in moguls and dual moguls on the World Cup circuit this season and 88 over his career.

    In women's competition, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold while Americans Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar took silver and bronze, respectively.

    Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in eighth.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

