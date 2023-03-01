Kings trade Quick to Blue Jackets for Gavrikov, Korpisalo

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick reacts after New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck scores a goal during an NHL game, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick reacts after New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck scores a goal during an NHL game, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MORE SPORTS NEWS