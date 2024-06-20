Sports

    • King of Denmark and future king of England join soccer fans at their countries' game at Euro 2024

    Prince William, top, smiles prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Thanassis Stavrakis / AP Photo) Prince William, top, smiles prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Thanassis Stavrakis / AP Photo)
    FRANKFURT, Germany -

    The king of Denmark and the future king of England shook hands on a draw between their national teams at the European Championship in men's soccer on Thursday.

    Watched by King Frederik X and Prince William, favoured England led early but was left hanging on for a 1-1 draw at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

    “May the best team win,” said the pre-game message posted on Prince William's official account on X. It included a photo of the two men and King Frederik's daughter, Princess Josephine.

    King of Denmark Frederik X, center, sings his national anthem prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Thanassis Stavrakis / AP Photo)

    Neither team won but there was little doubt that Denmark had played better. Both teams are in contention to advance to the knockout round at Euro 2024 in Germany.

    Prince William is president of the English Football Association and a regular spectator at games played by the team, known as the Three Lions.

    On a big day out for European aristocrats, King Felipe VI of Spain was at the later game Thursday. Spain was playing Italy in Gelsenkirchen.

