Kim matches Woods' feat with Shriners Children's Open win

Tom Kim, of South Korea, displays the trophy after winning the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Tom Kim, of South Korea, displays the trophy after winning the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS