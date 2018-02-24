Kim Boutin to carry flag for Team Canada at closing ceremonies
Kim Boutin of Canada celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 1500 meters short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 1:25AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 24, 2018 1:31AM EST
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Kim Boutin will be Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada's strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang -- silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.
It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.
Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were Canada's flag bearers at the opening ceremony.
More coming...