Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan still have plenty to say about mental health

'I'm too far away:' 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love still have things to say.
It's been six years since they went public with their challenges regarding mental health. DeRozan started a conversation with a tweet about depression in February 2018. Love followed a few weeks later with a first-person essay about his anxiety. And it didn't take long for the entire NBA community to stand up and take notice.
DeRozan and Love instantly became catalysts that sparked a shift toward destigmatizing mental health issues in the NBA. It has become a passion for both and it's still raring. DeRozan has a new video series of 1-on-1 conversations over dinners with athletes and celebrities about mental health, while Love hosted an event Monday with high school students to talk on the floor that he and the Miami Heat call home about issues and help them understand that everyone is going through something.
"Some of the greatest conversations that I've ever had and witnessed was at a dinner table. It's fitting to be able to be in a position to have open-heart dialogue about some real things that we deal with on a daily basis," DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls guard, said in a promo for the "Dinners with DeMar" series that started last month with Draymond Green. The series continues Tuesday with Dwyane Wade and has another episode coming in two weeks with Damian Lillard. "So, there's so much that can come from a dinner table conversation."
Or a tweet. Or an essay. Or just a locker room chat. It all helps.
For Love, this path toward talking about his issues -- which date back to his childhood -- truly started on Nov. 5, 2017, when he was playing for Cleveland in a home game against Atlanta. It was the third quarter. His heart was racing. He couldn't breathe normally. He didn't know it at the time, but he was having a panic attack. Similar issues hit him in another game against Oklahoma City a couple of months later.
And a month or so after that, DeRozan tweeted about depression. Love finally knew he wasn't alone. The path toward healing was underway.
"DeMar changed my life," Love said. "If not for him, I don't know. Could be dead. That's a real thing. But DeMar's special. He did that not knowing what would come of it."
It made sense for some to ask how DeRozan and Love -- both incredibly rich, each with a chance of going to the Basketball Hall of Fame, multi-time All-Stars, living the good life of the NBA -- could possibly be depressed. They helped kick down the stigma that successful people cannot struggle. Both have spoken about how players around the league have approached them and asked how to start down their own paths toward understanding and improving their mental health.
"It illustrates that success is not immune to depression," actor Bryan Cranston tweeted in 2018, in reaction to chef Anthony Bourdain's and fashion icon Kate Spade's deaths by suicide just days apart.
That quote has stuck with Love ever since. He referenced it Monday, word for word.
"Teammates trusting me and allowing me to be unapologetically myself allowed me to be more comfortable in my own skin and actually able to breathe better out there on the floor," Love said. "Sharing your story, you might change your own life. You might change the next person's life. It's an amazing thing."
This is, obviously, not just an NBA issue.
The National Institute on Mental Health said it estimated that 21 million adults in the U.S. -- that's one out of every 12 -- had at least one major depressive episode in 2021. And among adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17, it was even more prevalent, with basically 1 in 5 (20.1%) having such an episode that year.
Love started the Kevin Love Fund to help provide resources that people need, including an educational component where teachers and counselors are given a curriculum toward social emotional learning. The message is tailored to each place, each student, but the basic tenet is this: letting kids know that they aren't alone.
"It's a beautiful thing to see where this is heading," Love said.
The fight is never over. DeRozan and Love never asked to be the faces of change, yet neither has shunned the role, either. By letting others know six years ago that they themselves were broken, they touched lives in a way that hitting a game-winning shot never would. It was real. It mattered.
So, they're still talking. Still sharing. Still helping others. Still helping themselves.
"I definitely think continuing doing things like this, helping one another, speaking about the ups and the downs, the dark places, trying to address it right away instead of letting it linger, we're definitely helping one another," DeRozan said. "I'm happy to be here, to be able to do this."
Love hasn't been asked to be part of DeRozan's dinner conversation series yet. If DeRozan asks, Love will instantly accept.
It only seems right.
"Every time I see DeMar, I tell him the same thing," Love said. "I love him."
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
Ontario’s opposition is proposing legislation that would prevent companies from putting liens on homes in exchange for renting of heating or ventilation appliances.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
For some Canadians, spring weather means the arrival of allergy season. After a warmer-than-usual winter, have your allergies started earlier than usual? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before a Michigan school shooting is headed to trial, accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the teen from killing four students and wounding others.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their parties' nominations Tuesday during the biggest day of the primary campaign, despite many voters preferring something other than a November rematch from four years ago.
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is dispatching 140 state troopers throughout Florida, including Miami Beach, in an effort to curb outbreaks of spring break violence.
Russia's spymaster said Tuesday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes, a statement that appeared to reflect the Kremlin's efforts to assuage international outrage over the death of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe.
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
Nunavut and the federal government are spending nearly $36 million to improve access to health care in the territory.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
For some Canadians, spring weather means the arrival of allergy season. After a warmer-than-usual winter, have your allergies started earlier than usual? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
The co-founder of a specialty pharmacy that was at the centre of a deadly national meningitis outbreak in 2012 pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
TV producer Nigel Lythgoe is denying accusations of sexual assault and harassment levied against him by former 'American Ido' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge Paula Abdul.
Complaints by a movie weapons supervisor to managers went unheeded as she sought more time and resources to fulfill safety duties on the set of the Western movie 'Rust,' where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer, a workplace safety investigator testified Tuesday at the trial.
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Big Tech stocks pulled Wall Street down to its worst day in three weeks. Apple was one of the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft, Tesla and other influential stocks also sank.
The mid-January deadline for businesses to qualify for partial forgiveness of pandemic loans likely played a major role in driving up business insolvencies that month, said the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Gold rose Tuesday after notching a record high the prior day, as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the back half of the year.
Bella Thomson, the 10-year-old from Swift Current, Sask., who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
A group of seven hospitality workers were in 'disbelief and excitement' after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.