Keshav Maharaj leads South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup
Keshav Maharaj led South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan on Friday at the Cricket World Cup.
Maharaj helped the South Africans reach 271-9 and hand Pakistan its fourth straight loss in the tournament.
Maharaj stood tall against Pakistan's bowlers late in the match before he pulled left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to backward square leg for the winning boundary, lifting South Africa ahead of host India in the points table on better net run-rate.
Pakistan had made 270 on the back of half centuries from Saud Shakeel (52) and captain Babar Azam (50) before getting bowled out in 47.2 overs.
"It's a bit chaos at the moment, guys (are) enjoying it," South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said after the nail-biting finish. "If you are a South African fan, you are a little bit happier. We haven't done well in chasing. It will be easier to have those conversations now."
Bavuma recovered from a gastric illness that forced him to sit out South Africa's last two big wins over Bangladesh and England, but he was in charge when the Netherlands recorded a 38-run upset win over the Proteas at Dharamsala.
Shamsi, the left-arm wrist spinner who was one of three changes South Africa made to its lineup, took 4-60 and never allowed Pakistan to run away as he grabbed the wickets of both Babar and Shakeel.
Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 91, looked to have marshaled South Africa's fifth win in the tournament but his dismissal in the 41st over brought Pakistan back in the game.
Concussion substitute Usama Mir, a leg-spinner who replaced the injured Shadab Khan, opened up the game when he got the leading edge of Markram, and Shaheen Afridi (3-45) found the outside edge of Gerald Coetzee to leave South Africa needing 21 with two wickets in hand.
Haris Rauf (2-62) then plucked a one-handed return catch off Lungi Ngidi's leading edge to leave South Africa at 260-9 before Maharaj and Shamsi saw their team to the biggest run-chase in an ODI against Pakistan.
Rauf nearly sealed the game for Pakistan when South Africa needed eight for victory, but Shamsi survived Pakistan's leg before wicket television referral.
Pakistan has now lost four straight games at the World Cup for the first time and has four points from two victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
"Very disappointing, we fought back well but we were 10-15 runs short," Babar said. "We had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament, but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort, so let's see where we stand after the three matches."
It was a second setback this week for Pakistan at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Afghanistan stunned the 1992 champion by eight wickets on Monday when it chased down 282 runs.
Quinton de Kock, the South African run-machine who has three centuries in this World Cup, smacked four boundaries against Afridi's first four legitimate deliveries before the leftarm pacer had him caught at deep square leg in his second over.
Markram held the chase together as Bavuma (28) fell to Mohammad Wasim, who was making his World Cup debut, and Mir dismissed Rassie van Dussen (21) and power-hitter Heinrich Klassen (12).
David Miller made a vital 29 and shared a 70-run stand with Markram, who hit seven fours and three sixes before Afridi had Miller caught behind in his return spell and Mir raised Pakistan's hopes with the wicket of Markram.
However, Maharaj held his nerve and Shamsi dug in well to ensure South Africa beat Pakistan at the World Cup for the first time since 1999.
Pakistan plays Bangladesh at Kolkata on Tuesday while South Africa takes on New Zealand at Pune on Wednesday.
