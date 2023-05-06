Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

MORE SPORTS NEWS