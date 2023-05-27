KCP's championship pedigree was missing link in Nuggets' drive to Finals

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) looks towards his bench during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) looks towards his bench during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

MORE SPORTS NEWS