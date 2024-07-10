Sports

    • Kawhi Leonard is off the U.S. Olympic team and won't play in Paris Games

    Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington plays against Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, right, in Dallas on April 26, 2024. (Tony Gutierrez / AP Photo) Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington plays against Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, right, in Dallas on April 26, 2024. (Tony Gutierrez / AP Photo)
    Share
    Las Vegas -

    Kawhi Leonard will not be part of the U.S. men's basketball team that will compete in the Paris Games after all.

    It would have been the first Olympic trip for Leonard, who missed 12 of the Los Angeles Clippers’ final 14 games this past season with right knee inflammation. USA Basketball said it, along with the Clippers, made the decision on Leonard's status.

    “Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas,” USA Basketball said in a statement Wednesday. “He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it's in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”

    USA Basketball will be permitted to replace Leonard on the 12-man roster and was working toward bringing in Boston Celtics guard Derrick White to take his place, a person with knowledge of those discussions told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball did not reveal that publicly.

    Leonard said earlier this week that his knee was fine and that he was able to resume on-court training about three weeks ago to get ready for the Olympics.

    “I’m ready to go,” Leonard said then. “I’m playing now so I’m happy.”

    A couple of days later, hours before the first U.S. exhibition game against Canada and one day before the team departs for Abu Dhabi — the first of two international stops for more games and practices before arriving in France for the Olympics — Leonard was gone.

    That leaves the U.S., at least for the very short term, with 10 available players. Kevin Durant will not play against Canada because of a calf strain and could not compete in the team's four-day training camp in Las Vegas that ended Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News