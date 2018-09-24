

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Kawhi Leonard says he's healthy and excited to be a Toronto Raptor.

Leonard finally addressed the media in a jam-packed press conference, the first time he's talked publicly since the blockbuster trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio.

The former defensive player of the year says he's excited to play in a "basketball city," where fans embrace the team.

He also said his meetings with new head coach Nick Nurse have been positive.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri chastised the media for what he said is a negative narrative around Leonard's arrival.

The Raptors open training camp Tuesday in Vancouver.