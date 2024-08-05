Katzberg hopes Rogers can lift Canada to double gold in hammer throw

Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
After Ethan Katzberg won the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics, it's Camryn Rogers' turn to go for gold in the women's event.
The two athletes put Canada on the map as a hammer throw nation by sweeping the top of the podium at last year's world championships in Budapest, Hungary.
They're partway to holding up that reputation in Paris, and Katzberg is excited about what double Olympic gold could mean for the sport back home.
"It happened last year in Budapest, and then for it to happen in the Olympics, that would be incredible for hammer throw in Canada and just athletics in general," Katzberg said Monday. "Bring some more attention to a lesser-known event in athletics. I think it's really great for hammer throw in Canada."
Katzberg, a 22-year-old from Nanaimo, B.C., dominated the competition Sunday with a winning throw of 84.12 metres on his first attempt. None of his opponents broke 80.
Earlier Sunday, the 25-year-old Rogers of Richmond, B.C., won her group with a throw of 74.69 metres, the second furthest throw of the day, to advance to Tuesday's final.
Katzberg said he's hanging around Paris for three more days to attend his medal ceremony Monday night, watch the Canadian men's basketball team play France in the quarterfinals Tuesday and cheer on Rogers in the women's hammer throw.
"She looks like she's in good shape. Every time she competes, she looks like she was born for that," Katzberg said of the top-ranked Rogers. "She's an incredible competitor, I wish her all the best for her competition. Qualifying looked easy. I'm really excited to watch that."
Before the Paris Games, Canada had never won gold in the hammer throw and spent over a century off the podium.
Katzberg's medal was the country's first in the event since Duncan Gillis earned silver at the 1912 Stockholm Games.
Rogers said earlier this summer that Canada's sudden rise in the sport isn't a fluke.
"Things like this don't just happen," Rogers said at the Canadian track and field trials in June. "To look back at all of the amazing athletes who have come before us and laid the groundwork to have the support that we do now, the passion and the interest and the excitement that we do around throwing, I mean, it takes years of work and planning."
"We have some of the best athletes of all time competing in our events at this very moment," she added. "To showcase that, to have people be paying attention and know what's going on and be excited for us, like what more could you ask for going to the Olympic Games?"
In a world of athletics where events like the 100-metre dash garner most of the public's attention, Katzberg is glad he and Rogers can shine a spotlight on the niche sport of hammer throw.
"It gets the conversation going, and to have two top-level athletes in both the men and the women's competitions is really exciting to see, and it doesn't happen very often," he said. "We're coming up at the same time, it's really great to share that with her."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
Waterloo Regional Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay US$950 million to the victims' relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former U.S. President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
The Gatineau Olympiques have set a date to pay tribute to a former goalie who died in a collision in Ottawa this month.
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Waterloo Regional Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, U.S. defence officials said Monday, in what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces by Iranian-backed militias.
The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay US$950 million to the victims' relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.
What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs eventually turned into an uprising that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country by helicopter.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former U.S. President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has reinstated a state trooper who was suspended after the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in 2022.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie and her G7 counterparts have issued a joint statement, urging all parties to refrain from retaliatory violence.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
CHEO is launching a national ad campaign as part of a $220 million fundraising goal to transform pediatric care at the children's hospital. The CHEO Foundation calls this its "most ambitious fundraising effort ever."
A long-term care home in Toronto is offering families direct access to their loved ones’ medical records 24 hours a day. It’s believed to be the first not-for-profit centre in the country to offer such a service.
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Microplastics have been found in the ocean and the air, in our food and water. They have been found in a wide range of body tissues, including the heart, liver, kidneys and even testicles.
Intended to save species in the event of a disaster on Earth, the plan makes use of craters that are permanently in shadow and therefore cold enough to allow cryogenic preservation of biological material without using electricity or liquid nitrogen, according to a group led by scientists at the Smithsonian.
After 10 days in theatres, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.
The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of three individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.
Zac Efron assured his Instagram followers on Sunday that he's 'happy and healthy,' days after reports surfaced that the actor was briefly hospitalized.
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
Shippers and producers are holding their breath ahead of a possible strike by thousands of rail workers this month that would halt freight traffic, clog ports and disrupt industries.
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
The Canadian Transplant Games have kicked off at sports venues across Ottawa. The event raises awareness of the many Canadians still waiting for organ and tissue donations, while also highlighting the success stories of those living healthy lives after receiving a transplant.
After Ethan Katzberg won the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics, it's Camryn Rogers' turn to go for gold in the women's event.
Canada's 3x3 basketball team came tantalizingly close to taking home a medal from the Paris Olympics, but ultimately saw their hopes dashed when they dropped a 16-13 decision to the United States on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Hundreds of kilometres downstream from where water started flowing over of a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River Monday morning, officials in Metro Vancouver are bracing for impacts in the region.
Nabeel Kassani, 39, was last seen near his residence near Blue Mountain Street and Austin Avenue in Coquitlam at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
Toronto police are warning drivers to expect “extreme delays” and are urging them to use alternate routes following a two-vehicle crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP).
Several suspects are wanted after a group of people were allegedly assaulted and robbed while leaving an outdoor swimming pool in Toronto’s east end over the weekend.
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary just before noon Monday by Environment Canada and Climate Change. (ECCC).
After a difficult June, when a massive water main break closed roads and forced residents to boil water, the community was buzzing Monday when the 21st Tour de Bowness was held.
The Canadian Transplant Games have kicked off at sports venues across Ottawa. The event raises awareness of the many Canadians still waiting for organ and tissue donations, while also highlighting the success stories of those living healthy lives after receiving a transplant.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Ottawa police are investigating the death of a person in Faircrest Heights Park on Smyth Road, across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
Three people are in hospital after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal's West Island.
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
They lurk in the murky depths of some of Alberta's biggest rivers, living fossils from when giant lizards strode the earth.
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
The heat and humidity didn’t stop hundreds of people from lining the streets to enjoy the 127th Natal Day Parade in Halifax on Monday.
Highway 6 was shut down late Sunday afternoon due to a collision.
206 members of God’s Lake First Nation are already home and 32 more are in the process of returning.
Thousands of people visited Gimli on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of Islendingadagurinn, the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
Just over a year ago, the tent encampment located on the front lawn of Regina's city hall was taken down and the folks living there dispersed – but they have not disappeared.
Drivers hoping to travel east on Highway 1 can expect delays following a serious crash near the town of Wolseley.
Waterloo Regional Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
On Monday, the Saskatoon Berries faced off against the Moose Jaw Miller Express in their final regular season game.
The Saskatchewan RCMP says it has an arrest warrant out for Jordan Peterson — no, not that one, he's a 31-year-old Prince Albert man who police say sped away from officers in a stolen truck.
Saskatoon police were on scene of an incident involving a detached trailer Monday afternoon.
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
“This trophy here, it's for Malik, and it belongs to him. We are taking it to his resting place. I said at the awards, ‘In heaven or hell, this trophy is for you my friend’.”
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
One of North America's largest outdoor craft shows came to a close on Monday, as Kempenfest delivered another weekend full of music, arts and food.
The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
The long weekend is officially in the rearview, and while you may have soaked up your share of sunshine over the Civic Holiday long weekend, that sunshine will be back just in time to be envied out of your office window.
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham and the surrounding area, which tapers off into a severe thunderstorm watch as you move north toward London.
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
A driver from British Columbia was travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11/17 in Nipigon, Ont., police say.
A new report suggests that greater partnerships across northern Ontario can help boost local food security in the region and encourage production of 'food for the north in the north.'
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.