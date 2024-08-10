Sports

    • Katie Vincent's sprint canoe gold gives Canada record medal haul at Paris Games

    Katie Vincent, from Mississauga, Ont. celebrates after winning gold in the 200-metre canoe single final at the Summer Olympics, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Katie Vincent, from Mississauga, Ont. celebrates after winning gold in the 200-metre canoe single final at the Summer Olympics, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    PARIS, France -

    Katie Vincent rewrote the record book multiple times as she surged over the finish line in the women's 200-metre sprint canoe final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

    The 28-year-old canoeist from Mississauga, Ont., won the race in a world-record time of 44.12 seconds. And she won Canada's eighth gold medal, and 25th overall, in Paris. Both totals set a new standard for Canadian athletes at a non-boycotted Olympics.

    Vincent just beat out Nevin Harrison of the United States, who won silver in 44:13 seconds. Cuba's Yarisleidis Cirilo took bronze.

    Sophia Jensen, of Chelsea, Que., finished in sixth with a time of 45.08.

    “It was just one of the most incredible C-1 finals that has probably ever happened for our sport," Vincent said. "I've been around this sport for a long time, and I've been in the world championships finals and different events for the last 10 years at this level.

    “And you know, 44.1 (seconds) was a dream seven or eight years ago. We were winning (with) times of 46, and then it got down to 45, and then slowly it got lower and lower. We're approaching a 43.3 area, with the right day, and it's just a credit to how hard all these girls are working all over the world."

    Vincent also became Canada's third multi-medallist of the Games, joining swimmers Summer McIntosh (three gold, one silver) and Ilya Kharun (two bronze). She also teamed with Sloan MacKenzie of Dartmouth, N.S., to win bronze in the women’s double 500 on Friday.

    Canada's biggest haul was 10 gold and 44 total medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, but competition was diluted by an Eastern Bloc boycott led by the Soviet Union.

    Earlier on Saturday, kayaker Michelle Russell, of Fall River, N.S., finished eighth in the women's single 500m final and Riley Melanson of Dartmouth was sixth in a placing race.

    Canada had more chances to add to its record title later Saturday with Edmonton's Marco Arop running in the men's 800 metres, Phil Kim of Vancouver competing in the men's breaking event, Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez of Burnaby, B.C., wrestling in the women's 62-kilogram bronze-medal match and Canada's women's 4x400-metre relay team in action.

    A couple of other Canadian podium opportunities came up short early Saturday.

    Brooke Henderson continued a late charge up the women's golf leaderboard, at one point climbing into a tie for fourth, before a couple of bogeys on her back nine dropped her to 1 under for the day and 3 under for the tournament, four shots behind third-place Lin Xiyu of China.

    Still, the star golfer from Smiths Falls, Ont., did well to put herself in the mix heading into the final round after a mediocre start after carding a round of 5 under on Friday.

    New Zealand's Lydia Ko, a three-time Canadian Open champion, won gold at 10 under, two strokes ahead of Germany's Esther Henseleit,

    In diving, a costly error cost Rylan Wiens of Pike Lake, Sask., a chance to add to his medal haul.

    Wiens was in third place halfway through the men's 10-metre platform final, but a mistake on his fifth of six dives took him out of medal contention.

    Wiens ended up seventh, three spots ahead of teammate Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que. The pair teamed up to win the men's 10m synchronized bronze last week for Canada's first-ever medal in the event.

    Cao Yuan finished first to defend his Olympic title and give China an unprecedented sweep of the diving gold medals in Paris.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman

    The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News