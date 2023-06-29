Kari Jalonen fired as coach of Czech national team after poor result at world championship

Czech Republic Finnish Head coach Kari Jalonen, centre, reacts during the group B match between Slovakia and the Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Friday, May 12, 2023. (Roman Koksarov/AP Photo) Czech Republic Finnish Head coach Kari Jalonen, centre, reacts during the group B match between Slovakia and the Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Friday, May 12, 2023. (Roman Koksarov/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS