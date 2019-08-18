

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press





MEDINAH, Ill. -- Justin Thomas had more stress than he needed Sunday before regaining control with four birdies on the back nine at Medinah to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup finale.

Thomas closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay, who shot 65 and will be the No. 2 seed.

Thomas started with a six-shot lead and still led by that margin through seven holes. Three holes later, Cantlay narrowed the lead to two shots with eight to play. Thomas answered with three birdies on the next five holes, and Cantlay couldn't keep up.

Corey Conners (69) of Listowel, Ont., tied for seventh with Lucas Glover at 15 under overall. After starting the season with only a partial PGA Tour card, Conners has now earned a spot in all four majors in next season, the World Golf Championships and, of course, a full tour card for 2020.

He was also well within the top 30 to advance to the Tour Championship. Masters champion Tiger Woods will not be among them to defend his title at East Lake.

Adam Hadwin (76) of Abbotsford, B.C., tied for 43rd at 6 under.