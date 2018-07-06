

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Justin Smoak homered in a five-run second inning that forced an early exit for New York's scuffling starter Sonny Gray, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the division rival Yankees 6-2 on Friday.

Curtis Granderson and Devon Travis also drove in runs in Toronto's big inning and Teoscar Hernandez tacked on a late RBI as the Blue Jays (41-46) won for the 12th time in 16 home games.

Aaron Hicks homered and drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk for the Yankees (56-29), who were beginning an 11-game road trip.

Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio stretched his streak of no-decisions to four straight, allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits over 4 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander walked three and struck out six over a 101-pitch outing.

Reliever Joe Biagini (1-5) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win.

Gray (5-7) lasted just two innings, allowing five runs over six hits and two walks while striking out four. David Hale pitched 5 2/3 scoreless frames before Hernandez drove in Aledmys Diaz with an RBI double in the eighth.