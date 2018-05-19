

The Canadian Press





BALTIMORE -- Justify and Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith have won the Preakness.

With the victory on Saturday at a wet and foggy Pimlico Race Course, the three-year-old horse will have a shot to give trainer Bob Baffert another Triple Crown victory next month at the Belmont Stakes.

Justify won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5.

Justify's breeder John Gunther hails from Langley, B.C.

More coming...