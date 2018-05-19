Justify keeps Triple Crown hopes alive with Preakness win at Pimlico
Justify with Mike Smith atop wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 7:18PM EDT
BALTIMORE -- Justify and Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith have won the Preakness.
With the victory on Saturday at a wet and foggy Pimlico Race Course, the three-year-old horse will have a shot to give trainer Bob Baffert another Triple Crown victory next month at the Belmont Stakes.
Justify won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5.
Justify's breeder John Gunther hails from Langley, B.C.
More coming...