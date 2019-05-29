Canadian basketball fans are still pinching themselves with the unprecedented success of the Toronto Raptors.

As the team heads into its first ever NBA finals this week, the Raptors achievement, 24 years in the making, has captured the imagination of sports fans, not just in Canada’s biggest city, but around the world.

In one of the most dramatic buzzer beaters in playoff history, the Raps small forward Kawhi Leonard helped Toronto secure a place in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.

The Raps dispensed the Bucks in a thrilling Game 6 win in Toronto last Saturday, sparking jubilant celebrations across the city.

The pride of Toronto now face an uphill battle against Oakland’s Golden State Warriors who have won three of the last four NBA Championships.

Jumping on the Toronto Raptors bandwagon?

We’ve got you covered with a who’s who and what to know ahead of game one of the finals, which starts at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.

Players and characters

The undisputed star of the current Raptors’ roster is Kawhi Leonard.

The 27-year-old American, nicknamed The Klaw, is recognized for the defensive skills that earned him NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

But he is also an offensive threat, putting up big numbers in the playoffs where he averaged 31.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The media-shy superstar is on the record saying how much he dislikes interviews, and you won’t find him on social media either.

The Raps point guard Kyle Lowry has also won even more admirers for his on-court tenacity throughout the playoffs.

The team is led by rookie NBA coach Nick Nurse, who has just been called up to coach the Canadian men’s basketball team this summer.

No mention of the Raptors success would be complete without a reference to their biggest celebrity fan, ambassador and courtside hype-man Drake.

The Toronto-native and rap superstar has won fans and a few detractors for his enthusiastic courtside support of the Raps and riling fans of opposing teams.

For the Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry, his return to Toronto is a homecoming of sorts.

His father Dell played for the Raptors and he spent a number of years in Toronto as a child, playing for the Queensway Christian College Saints in 2001 and 2002.

Other players for Raptors fans to beware include outstanding shooter Klay Thompson and three-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green.

Best of seven

The NBA Finals are played as a best of seven games series, with the first taking place in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Thursday night at 9 p.m.

The first four games are split between Toronto and Oakland, California. If the series goes all the way to seven games, the series will finish in Toronto on June 16.

Tickets

Fans wanting to see the Raptors play in coming weeks may have to dip into their savings.

As of Wednesday morning, tickets for the opening game of the finals started at around CA$770, rising to an eye-watering $25,000 for courtside seats.