Juan Soto beats out Julio Rodriguez to win Home Run Derby

Juan Soto beats out Julio Rodriguez to win Home Run Derby

National League all-star Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals bats during the Home Run Derby, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) National League all-star Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals bats during the Home Run Derby, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MORE SPORTS NEWS