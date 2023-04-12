Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record US$2.2M

Michael Jordan's game worn sneakers from the 1998 NBA finals are displayed at Sotheby's, April 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Michael Jordan's game worn sneakers from the 1998 NBA finals are displayed at Sotheby's, April 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

MORE SPORTS NEWS