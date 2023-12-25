Jokic a perfect 18-of-18 from free throw line, draws ire of Kerr, as Nuggets beat Warriors 120-114
Nikola Jokic's frequent parade to the free throw line was a sore subject for Steve Kerr.
The Golden State coach doesn't feel like defence gets rewarded consistently enough in today's NBA.
Jokic overcame an off day from the field by going 18 of 18 from the free throw line and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to five games by holding off the Golden State Warriors 120-114 on Monday.
Jokic finished with 26 points despite a 4-of-12 showing from the floor. He set a career-high with his 18 made free throws. In all, the Nuggets were 26 of 32 from the free-throw line.
"I have no problem with the officials themselves," Kerr said after the game. "I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game. That's what we're doing. The way we're teaching officials, we're just enabling to players to (fool) their way to the foul line. If I was a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half of that game. It was disgusting.
"It was just baiting refs into calls. But the refs have to make those calls because that's how they're taught."
The combination of Kevon Looney and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis took turns trying to contain Jokic, who didn't have his customary touch around the basket. Jokic made up for it by being more aggressive and getting to the line.
"He gets fouled a lot. He gets beat up down there," explained Jamal Murray, who scored a game-high 28 points. "It's hard to call every foul, I understand. They can only do so much."
Kerr said that players are "smart in this league. Over the last decade, they've gotten smarter and smarter. We have enabled the players and they're taking full advantage and it's a parade to the free-throw line. It's disgusting to watch."
Stephen Curry weighed in on the topic, too.
"When there's physicality, it's tough because it's inconsistent at times on either side," said Curry, who took a bit to warm up, not scoring until midway through the second quarter, but heated up to finish with 18 points. "A night like tonight, you feel like there's physicality on one side and then kind of ticky-tack on the other and then they get into the bonus and it changes the (complexion) of the game. It's not like we don't foul. I'm not saying that.
"It was tough tonight, slowed the whole game down. (Jokic) made every free throw and changed the momentum, played into their hands."
Jokic also had 14 rebounds and eight assists.
Last Christmas, the Nuggets big man erupted for 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in an overtime win over Phoenix.
All five Denver starters scored in double figures, with Michael Porter Jr. (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Aaron Gordon (16 points, 10 rebounds) both posting double-doubles.
It was a back-and-forth game that featured nine lead changes in the second half. Denver took the lead for good on Jokic's left-handed hook shot with 5:16 remaining.
"We closed the fourth and we had a lot of guys step up and make timely plays down the stretch of a close game," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Winning makes a world of difference."
Andrew Wiggins gave the Warriors a boost by scoring 22 points as he returned to the floor after missing two games with an illness.
Golden State played on Christmas for an 11th straight year.
The Warriors moved to 5-2 since the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green after striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Kerr said before the game that Green has mostly stayed away during his suspension. Kerr added that he has been in contact with the training staff and the coaches.
UP NEXT
Warriors: Begin a seven-game homestand Thursday against Miami.
Nuggets: Host Memphis on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
FBI says it’s investigating after reports of violent threats to Colorado judges in Trump case
The FBI is working with law enforcement officials in Colorado in the wake of threats made against state Supreme Court justices who ruled last week to remove Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.
An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighborhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. Iranian officials and allied militant groups in the region vowed revenge for the killing but did not immediately launch any retaliatory strike.
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia
Christmas carried more than spiritual weight for many Ukrainians this year as the country newly observed it as a public holiday on Dec. 25 rather than the later date followed in Russia.
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Israel and Hamas on Monday gave cool public receptions to an Egyptian proposal to end their bitter war. But the longstanding enemies stopped short of rejecting the plan altogether, raising the possibility of a new round of diplomacy to halt a devastating Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.
Politics
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
-
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
Health
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
-
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.
-
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.