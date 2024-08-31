Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, remembers husband in heartfelt social media posts

Trudeau's visit to Sault Ste. Marie wraps-up with a tense exchange at Algoma Steel
After meeting with transit workers and local Mayor Matthew Shoemaker on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The widow of Johnny Gaudreau called her husband “the absolute best dad in the world” and thanked him for “the best years of my life” in two Instagram posts paying tribute to the NHL player who was killed when his bicycle was struck by a car on the eve of his sister’s wedding.
“Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” Meredith Gaudreau said in a post Saturday that was accompanied by several photos of the couple. “I love you so, so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”
A separate post included photos of Johnny Gaudreau with their children.
“The absolute best dad in the world,” she said. “So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so, so much, daddy.”
Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matt, were killed Thursday night when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding bikes in Oldmans Township, close to their southern New Jersey hometown of Carneys Point. Johnny, 31, and Matt, 29, were supposed to serve as groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding, which was scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia. The wedding was called off.
“The boys grew up here,” said Wayne Pelura, a Carneys Point Township committee member. “They were involved in youth sports here. Everybody knows them. Everybody knows the sisters. It’s just a sad, sad situation.”
Police said the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the NHL and was set to enter his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a seven-year, $68 million deal in 2022. He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.
The stigma of single dining has faded as more people live alone than ever before. Today, more people are making reservations for one.
Ontario Provincial Police were busy on Saturday morning issuing tickets to distracted drivers allegedly using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly 'committing an indecent act' in the family shower area of a public pool.
The Toronto Zoo says it has learned how one of its orangutans escaped from its enclosure earlier this week.
Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman on Saturday in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.
Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.
An OPP officer clocked a man from Nottawasaga travelling on Highway 401 at 175 kilometres per hour on Friday.
A Calgary cycling group is holding a bike ride that will double as a two-wheeled tribute to Johnny Gaudreau Friday.
Prince Albert police responded to over 100 calls in a 12-hour period on Friday evening, making for a busy night.
The regional president of the union representing Canadian correctional officers in the Atlantic region says officers are at their ‘wits’ end’ when it comes to the number of drugs, overdoses and violent incidents in federal institutions.
Police said Saturday that a man will face misdemeanour charges after he stormed into the press area at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pa., before being surrounded by authorities and eventually subdued with a Taser as the former president spoke at the campaign stop.
Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections in a last-ditch attempt to get his name removed the state’s ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
The world’s most frequently launched rocket — the SpaceX Falcon 9 — is cleared to fly again, federal regulators announced Friday evening, putting the vehicle back on track for two high-profile human spaceflight missions.
Two people who were critically injured in attacks while attending London's Notting Hill Carnival earlier this week have died, police said Saturday.
Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting backlash from the premier.
As university students head back to campuses across Canada this school year, fewer international students will be among them, but the dip in enrolment is deeper than the federal government had designed.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Matthew Perry's 2023 death from what the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined were 'the acute effects of ketamine' cast a shadow over a medication that has been enjoying growing popularity as therapy for depression and other mental health conditions.
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
It's normal for kids and teens to get butterflies in their stomachs as the first day of school approaches, but those who struggle with chronic anxiety may need extra support, mental health experts say.
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
Some Oasis fans celebrated like a champagne supernova, while others looked back in anger on Saturday as online ticket sites strained under demand for the band's first shows for 15 years.
Director Tim Burton is shedding light on why Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not appearing in the upcoming 'Beetlejuice' sequel.
Forecasters are expecting further Bank of Canada interest rate cuts, but does that mean it's a good time to buy or sell a home? Real estate analyst Jason Mercer shares his predictions with CTV Your Morning.
Brazil started blocking Elon Musk's social media platform X early Saturday, making it largely inaccessible on both the web and through its mobile app after the company refused to comply with a judge's order.
Japan, a nation so hardworking its language has a term for literally working oneself to death, is trying to address a worrisome labor shortage by coaxing more people and companies to adopt four-day workweeks.
With children and students spending more time online, they need to be prepared for the threats they could face in virtual spaces.
The stigma of single dining has faded as more people live alone than ever before. Today, more people are making reservations for one.
If you're planning to have a child or are curious about the costs of raising one in today's economy, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you budget for a new baby, and explains some of the benefits and tax credits available to new parents.
Tess Routliffe felt back where she belonged and Nicholas Bennett rose to the occasion for a pair of Paralympic Games silver medals in the pool Saturday.
Mercedes has announced that Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton next season.
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
Police in Delta say they’re investigating after reports came in of shots fired in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.
Mounties in Kamloops say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting two women inside a home Saturday morning.
Toronto police have identified a 64-year-old man as the victim who was fatally gunned down in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge area late Friday night.
Peel police have charged a suspect after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Brampton on Friday.
Calgary’s water consumption was 492 million litres Friday, which was five million more than the city consumed Thursday and 42 million litres more than the target of 450 million litres a day that the city has set for residents.
All that stood between five-year-old Emma Shingleton -- who has a rare neurodegenerative disease that has rendered blind, and unable to walk, talk or crawl -- and a robotic walker that could make her life a little bit brighter was about $50,000 and with a little help from complete strangers, an A&W and the folks in Auburn Bay, and a lot of bottle drives, she got one.
A two-vehicle collision on Saturday evening temporarily closed Highway 417 in Ottawa in both directions.
A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing at the O-Train Hurdman Station. The Ottawa Paramedic Service says emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at the station at approximately 12:30 a.m.
A 47-year-old man accused of murder appeared in Joliette court on Saturday following a fatal shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. Stephane Lamaute, a resident of Saint-Lin-Laurentides, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Pierre-Daniel Bentivegna.
Doctors explain IVF is often reserved for complex medical problems or infertility, with difficulties even-split between the male and female partners. In about 20 per cent of cases, both partners have troubles.
Walking into the "Agriculture du coin'" store may feel like something out of a science fiction movie. Lab-like equipment, where vegetables are grown, is everywhere. According to the store's founder, Daniel Feinglos, the urban hydroponic systems are the future of farming.
Despite the former Royal Alberta Museum building's demolition sentence, Edmontonians who want to see the building saved haven't given up.
Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting backlash from the premier.
Halifax Regional RCMP is investigating a serious crash that took place Friday on Highway 107.
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Moncton's on Saturday afternoon for the city's annual Pride parade.
The Saint John Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Glendon Shields, wanted in relation to an ongoing assault and threats investigation.
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday, some Manitobans are travelling to Regina to cheer on the Blue and Gold in-person.
Those looking to get out and move, groove and eat some good food this weekend can look no further than the Ikea parking lot.
A man has died following a collision on a highway near Estevan, Sask. on Friday night.
The family of Richele Bear are continuing their appeal for answers, 10 years after the young woman was killed.
Mace reflected on the excitement of getting to play in rivalry games and what that means to him this weekend.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
The Saskatchewan RCMP laid charges in connection with the Friday homicide of 28-year-old Andy McKenzie of the La Ronge area.
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Thousands of first-year Western University students moved into residence Saturday.
Huron County OPP is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged break and enter.
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
Thousands are in Orillia for this weekend's Pirate Party Festival, the Port's final signature summer event.
Around one hundred students moved into Georgian College Orillia Residence on Saturday as the academic semester gets set to begin.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a local business on London Road.
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
After Kevin Falcon suddenly withdrew candidate endorsements—so some could be poached by the BC Conservatives—many BC United candidates who were suddenly left in the lurch are angry.
BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, without any official announcements being made. One political expert believes these types of ‘photo-op only’ visits will become the norm across northern Ontario for federal politicians.
As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are stressing that drivers follow all of the rules of the road.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
