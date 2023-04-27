Johannsson leads after 1st day of JM Eagle LA Championship

LOS ANGELES -

Linnea Johansson shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship on Thursday at Wilshire Country Club.

Johansson had a bogey-free round, one of just five in the first round.

"Obviously a great day, great round," said Johansson, who had a morning tee time. "Played fearless golf today and really went after a lot of pins and managed to hit them very close and roll in the putts. I actually managed to roll in the longer ones more than the shorter ones. It was just a great day."

Minjee Lee, who won at Wilshire Country Club in 2019 when it was a different event, shot a 6-under 65 and is tied for second along with Gemma Dryburgh.

"I think it kind of reminds me a little bit of home, just the look of the bunkers and just how they're situated on each hole," Lee said. "Yeah, it just kind of gives me good vibes. I started pretty, just with pars, and then made three birdies in a row. That was nice to finish off my front nine. Then a couple more on the back nine. It was a nice, solid day."

Lilia Vu, a Southern California native, won her first major at the Chevron Championship last week and shot a 2-under 69 to land five shots back. Both of her LPGA victories have come this season.

Nelly Korda, who just moved back to No. 1 in the world after a third-place finish at the Chevron Championship, also shot a 2-under 69.

NOTES: Eight of the top 10 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings are in the field with the Hollywood sign visible from the course vying for the US$3 million purse. Just a few months ago, the underground tunnel that takes golfers from the front and back nines was under water because of the deluge of rain storms and some of the course was under water, too.