Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, top, hangs from the rim after dunking against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, top, hangs from the rim after dunking against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MORE SPORTS NEWS