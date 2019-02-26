Jets' Chiarot fined for cross-checking Coyotes' Cousins
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins, right, grimaces as he is cross-checked by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 2:08AM EST
NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot has been fined for cross-checking Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Cousins during Arizona's 4-1 victory on Sunday night.
The league announced Monday that Chiarot has been fined $3,763, the maximum allowed under the labour contract.
Chiarot was assessed a minor penalty for the play, which occurred late in the second period.