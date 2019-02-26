

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot has been fined for cross-checking Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Cousins during Arizona's 4-1 victory on Sunday night.

The league announced Monday that Chiarot has been fined $3,763, the maximum allowed under the labour contract.

Chiarot was assessed a minor penalty for the play, which occurred late in the second period.