Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster, dies

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy waves as he is honoured for his 30 years in the broadcast booth at Fenway Park, before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy waves as he is honoured for his 30 years in the broadcast booth at Fenway Park, before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS