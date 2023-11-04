Sports

    • Jayson Tatum scores 10,000th career point with Celtics

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Oct. 17, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Oct. 17, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    NEW YORK -

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

    The 25-year-old Tatum is the youngest player in franchise history to score 10,000 points. The previous record holder was Antoine Walker, who was 26.

    With 5:05 remaining in the quarter, Tatum drove into the lane, spun and converted the layup while drawing a foul on Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas. Tatum then knocked down the free throw to give Boston a 52-48 lead.

    Tatum, drafted third overall in 2017, is averaging 29.8 points per game this season.

